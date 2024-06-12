Brokerages Set Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Price Target at $9.33

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ESPR. StockNews.com downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ESPR opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $549.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.31. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $3.40.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $137.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.11 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herbst Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $37,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $50,000. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

