Brokerages Set Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Price Target at $77.57

Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.57.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HXL. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hexcel

In other Hexcel news, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.13 per share, with a total value of $641,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,706.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Guy C. Hachey bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.53 per share, with a total value of $193,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,590. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.13 per share, for a total transaction of $641,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,706.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 43,400 shares of company stock worth $2,820,322. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HXL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth about $66,597,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,146,000 after buying an additional 864,405 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,850,000 after acquiring an additional 724,280 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hexcel by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,917,000 after purchasing an additional 325,369 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 436,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,786,000 after purchasing an additional 232,827 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $64.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.51. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.31. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $79.08.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $472.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hexcel will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

