Brokerages Set Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Target Price at $19.27

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.27.

INFY has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Infosys Trading Down 0.3 %

INFY stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. Infosys has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.38. The stock has a market cap of $73.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2035 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infosys

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. 10.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

