Brokerages Set MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target at $364.11

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $364.11.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on MongoDB from $458.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $480.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on MongoDB from $465.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital cut their price objective on MongoDB from $415.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on MongoDB from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MongoDB

MongoDB Stock Down 0.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

MDB stock opened at $223.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. MongoDB has a one year low of $219.53 and a one year high of $509.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $335.67 and its 200 day moving average is $382.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of -79.64 and a beta of 1.13.

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.01, for a total value of $363,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 523,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,179,486.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,802 shares of company stock valued at $16,982,551 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 937.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 38.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.