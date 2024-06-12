Brokerages Set Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target at C$72.96

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$72.96.

Several research firms have issued reports on RCI.B. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of TSE RCI.B opened at C$52.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 434.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$53.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$58.20. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of C$50.15 and a 52-week high of C$64.71.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

