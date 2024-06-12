Brokerages Set Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) PT at $306.81

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $306.81.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $396.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $309.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.12. The company has a market capitalization of $58.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -462.62 and a beta of 1.61. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $129.23 and a 52 week high of $331.08.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. American Trust bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 17.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 580.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,376,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

