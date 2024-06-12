Brokerages Set The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) PT at $40.45

Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Williams Companies
Williams Companies Stock Performance
Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Williams Companies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.83%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Williams Companies
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.
Williams Companies Company Profile
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Williams Companies
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- What is a Liquidity Trap? Here’s What You Should Know
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Top 3 High-Yield Stocks with Strong Analyst Ratings
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 3 Stocks to Watch: Chip Shortage Impact on Industries
Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.