Brokerages Set The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) PT at $40.45

Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Williams Companies

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB stock opened at $41.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.05. Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $41.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.03.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Williams Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.