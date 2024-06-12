Brokerages Set ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Target Price at $30.00

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC lowered their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of -0.09. ZTO Express has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $28.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 15.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s payout ratio is currently 42.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZTO. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 20.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 564,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,822,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter worth $2,594,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 105,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 57,800 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,848,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,641,000 after buying an additional 1,552,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

