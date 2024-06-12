BTIG Research Upgrades STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) to Buy

BTIG Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. BTIG Research currently has $46.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair upgraded STAAR Surgical from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.00.

STAAR Surgical Price Performance

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $38.72 on Tuesday. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $58.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.97 and a beta of 0.65.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. STAAR Surgical’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAAR Surgical

In related news, Director Aimee S. Weisner acquired 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.11 per share, for a total transaction of $66,692.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,864 shares in the company, valued at $414,027.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STAA. Broadwood Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc. now owns 10,537,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $328,886,000 after buying an additional 1,273,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 10.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,425,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $218,002,000 after purchasing an additional 492,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $13,615,000. Yunqi Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 162.0% in the first quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 515,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,726,000 after purchasing an additional 318,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 296.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 281,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,787,000 after purchasing an additional 210,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

