Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $141.04

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 141.04 ($1.80) and traded as low as GBX 138.29 ($1.76). Cairn Homes shares last traded at GBX 139 ($1.77), with a volume of 401,878 shares trading hands.

Cairn Homes Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 141.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 128.25. The stock has a market cap of £907.03 million, a PE ratio of 1,263.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.81.

In other Cairn Homes news, insider Michael Stanley sold 128,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.01), for a total transaction of £202,766.14 ($258,202.14). Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Cairn Homes plc, a holding company, operates as a home and community builder in Ireland. The company involved in the development and sale of residential properties, as well as rental of properties. It also provides financial services. Cairn Homes plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

