Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Cantaloupe Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Cantaloupe stock opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. Cantaloupe has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $12.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.97. The firm has a market cap of $498.26 million, a PE ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 2.25.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.