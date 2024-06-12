Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of Cantaloupe stock opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. Cantaloupe has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $12.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.97. The firm has a market cap of $498.26 million, a PE ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 2.25.
Cantaloupe Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cantaloupe
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- What is a Liquidity Trap? Here’s What You Should Know
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Top 3 High-Yield Stocks with Strong Analyst Ratings
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 3 Stocks to Watch: Chip Shortage Impact on Industries
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.