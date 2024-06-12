Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires 100,468 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,202,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,468 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.19% of Hecla Mining worth $5,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 1,763.7% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 1,029,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 974,645 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 82,825.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 23,191 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,761,000. Finally, Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $477,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

Shares of HL opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -35.27 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.67. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.68.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $189.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.31 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. Analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -20.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HL shares. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.97.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

