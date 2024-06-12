Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $5.19 Million Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 113.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,491 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $5,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,469,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,750,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 410.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,848,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,384,000 after buying an additional 1,486,402 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,747,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,473,000 after buying an additional 122,786 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 857,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,870,000 after buying an additional 16,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $107.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $80.07 and a 52 week high of $127.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.61%.

OSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Oshkosh from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Oshkosh from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.94.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

