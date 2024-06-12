Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $6.83 Million Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 160.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 48,547 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Graco were worth $6,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Tobam increased its position in shares of Graco by 2,330.8% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of GGG stock opened at $79.55 on Wednesday. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $94.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $492.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.19 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GGG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.25.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

