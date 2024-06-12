Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 4,986 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Capital Fund Management S.A. cut its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,986 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.22% of Ambarella worth $5,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 704,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,171,000 after purchasing an additional 29,379 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth $65,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth $23,495,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ambarella by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 225,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,848,000 after acquiring an additional 38,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ambarella by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,616,000 after acquiring an additional 10,774 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella Stock Performance

Shares of AMBA opened at $56.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.36. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.31 and a 52 week high of $89.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.75.

Insider Activity at Ambarella

In related news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $108,962.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,364,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $59,025.46. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 964,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,528,995.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $108,962.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at $10,364,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,839 shares of company stock valued at $566,947 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

