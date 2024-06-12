Capital Fund Management S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lessened its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 450,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,270 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $6,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 570.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.54. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $18.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.35.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 32.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barclays raised ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

