Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the asset manager on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Capital Southwest has raised its dividend by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Capital Southwest has a dividend payout ratio of 87.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Capital Southwest to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.7%.

Shares of Capital Southwest stock opened at $26.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.65. Capital Southwest has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $27.22.

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $46.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.01 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 46.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

