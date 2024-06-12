Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.70

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.70 and traded as high as $5.77. Capricor Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 335,371 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAPR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on Capricor Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

The firm has a market cap of $176.55 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 3.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.01.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $4.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 231.68% and a negative net margin of 89.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAPR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after acquiring an additional 200,499 shares during the last quarter. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

