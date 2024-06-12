CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

CDNA has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James downgraded CareDx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on CareDx from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on CareDx from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on CareDx from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.50.

CareDx Stock Performance

CDNA opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $775.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.77. CareDx has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $17.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average is $10.72.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.18. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 55.08% and a negative net margin of 66.59%. The business had revenue of $72.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.63 million. On average, research analysts predict that CareDx will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareDx

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CareDx by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,194,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,337,000 after purchasing an additional 515,399 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CareDx by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,300,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,537,000 after purchasing an additional 180,334 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in CareDx by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,954,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,458,000 after purchasing an additional 13,994 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in CareDx by 7.1% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,245,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,780,000 after purchasing an additional 149,485 shares during the period. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx during the third quarter worth approximately $9,628,000.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

