Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.64 EPS

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.64, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $326.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $323.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $216.95 and a 12-month high of $344.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CASY. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.75.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.