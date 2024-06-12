Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

CATY has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $35.29 on Tuesday. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.04). Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $339.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 16.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 12,039.0% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 22,160.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

