Caxton Associates LP Acquires 990,648 Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Free Report) by 212.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,457,980 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 990,648 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCEL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,976,982 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,655 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,579,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,397 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,571,508 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 430,184 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,576,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,510,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 400,228 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FuelCell Energy Trading Down 5.8 %

FCEL opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 8.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $2.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16.

FuelCell Energy Profile

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 123.30% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $22.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

