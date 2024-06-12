Caxton Associates LP Acquires New Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 85,172 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 1,483.9% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,360 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 149.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. USCF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sunrun from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.21.

Sunrun stock opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.62.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 68.22%. The company had revenue of $458.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan Ferber acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 14,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $180,386.15. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 283,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,128.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Ferber purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 312,956 shares of company stock worth $3,903,203. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

