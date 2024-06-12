Caxton Associates LP Acquires Shares of 1,609 TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,172.26, for a total transaction of $3,516,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,220,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,921,433.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,172.26, for a total value of $3,516,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,220,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3 shares of company stock worth $1,690 and have sold 72,623 shares worth $93,771,160. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,371.19.

TDG opened at $1,292.04 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $794.97 and a 12 month high of $1,369.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,278.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,155.66.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.39 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.99 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

