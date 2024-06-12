Caxton Associates LP Acquires Shares of 56,193 Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 56,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 65.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicell Stock Performance

Shares of OMCL opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.14. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.69 and a 52 week high of $75.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $246.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

