Caxton Associates LP Buys 28,243 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 106.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,243 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP owned approximately 0.06% of Avnet worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Avnet by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Avnet by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Avnet by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Avnet Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $53.45 on Wednesday. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.67 and a 52-week high of $55.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.10 and a 200 day moving average of $48.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Avnet had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avnet

In other Avnet news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 19,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $1,008,437.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,792 shares in the company, valued at $7,269,090.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Carlo Bozotti sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,843.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 19,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $1,008,437.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,269,090.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,532 shares of company stock worth $3,110,237 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

