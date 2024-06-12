Caxton Associates LP Buys New Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 63,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,000. Caxton Associates LP owned 0.06% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of GDXJ stock opened at $42.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.21. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $30.46 and a 52 week high of $47.25.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

