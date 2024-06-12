Caxton Associates LP Grows Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Caxton Associates LP grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,709 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP owned 0.08% of Highwoods Properties worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIW. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 38,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 6.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Trading Down 2.5 %

HIW stock opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $28.45.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HIW shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HIW

About Highwoods Properties

(Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.