Caxton Associates LP Grows Stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 139.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 178,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 104,148 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 103,925.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HPP opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.86. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $9.85.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $214.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.61 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.50%.

In other news, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $518,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,996.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 13,420 shares of company stock valued at $59,912. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HPP shares. Wedbush cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.40 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.49.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

