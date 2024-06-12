Caxton Associates LP Grows Stock Position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Caxton Associates LP increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,129 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP owned 0.21% of Methode Electronics worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 512.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 295.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 2,182.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 30.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Methode Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE MEI opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.13. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.54 and a one year high of $45.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.15%.

MEI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Methode Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

