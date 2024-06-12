Caxton Associates LP Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Caxton Associates LP lowered its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,956 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP owned 0.08% of Equity Commonwealth worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter worth about $16,834,000. DigitalBridge Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,689,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,608,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,147,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,086,000 after buying an additional 289,932 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 569,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,465,000 after buying an additional 250,266 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EQC opened at $19.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.27. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $17.93 and a 52-week high of $21.49.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

