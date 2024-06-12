Caxton Associates LP Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Caxton Associates LP decreased its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $106.00 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $76.35 and a 12-month high of $125.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.94.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 12.45%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,397,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 price target (up from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.62.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

