Caxton Associates LP Has $2.14 Million Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANF. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 12,439.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,313,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $299,544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271,516 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,352,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $119,288,000 after purchasing an additional 681,375 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth about $37,632,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 171.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 664,074 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,434,000 after buying an additional 419,781 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,897,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $97.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $112.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.14.

In other news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total transaction of $223,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,066.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total transaction of $223,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,066.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total value of $44,244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,127,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 422,120 shares of company stock valued at $48,119,693. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

ANF stock opened at $185.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $196.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.48.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.48. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

