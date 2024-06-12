Caxton Associates LP Has $2.65 Million Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 529.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 17,082 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In related news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $848,151.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,889 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,793.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $848,151.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,889 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,793.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $963,514.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,377 shares in the company, valued at $23,910,900.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,521 shares of company stock worth $4,620,263 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $137.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.24 and its 200-day moving average is $134.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.53 and a 1 year high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

