Caxton Associates LP Increases Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 186.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,559 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in FOX by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,293,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,058,000 after purchasing an additional 686,762 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in FOX by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,640,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,923 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of FOX by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,391,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,618,000 after buying an additional 51,942 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in FOX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,325,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,996,000 after acquiring an additional 42,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $68,391,000. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,519,747.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FOXA. Bank of America upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Macquarie increased their target price on FOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FOX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

Shares of FOXA opened at $33.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day moving average of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $35.40.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. FOX had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

