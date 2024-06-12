Caxton Associates LP Increases Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 172.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,504 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,909 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 28,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 9,826 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 18,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $504,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $2,250,235.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,963,520.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TPH opened at $36.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.61. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $40.98.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.34. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $918.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

