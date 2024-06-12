Caxton Associates LP Increases Stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 56.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 128,388 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP owned 0.21% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.69. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $5.67.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $126.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.83 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -49.18%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

