Caxton Associates LP Increases Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 314.0% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Hershey by 7.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 7.0% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Hershey by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 353,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,765,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total value of $296,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,961,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $882,405. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Edward Jones reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.56.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $190.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $178.82 and a 12-month high of $263.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.56.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. Hershey’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 54.31%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

