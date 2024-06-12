Caxton Associates LP Invests $2.25 Million in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 42,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,000.

Get Trimble alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,939,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,558,695,000 after buying an additional 86,414 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,270,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $652,787,000 after buying an additional 5,796,030 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 10.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,654,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $412,285,000 after buying an additional 694,842 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,189,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $276,080,000 after acquiring an additional 603,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,025,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $267,338,000 after acquiring an additional 188,790 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRMB. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Trimble Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $55.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.60, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.51. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $65.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.15 million. Trimble had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.04%. Research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,472,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $85,517.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,802. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,472,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,593 shares of company stock worth $344,617. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.