Caxton Associates LP Invests $2.36 Million in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 65,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,000.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BWA. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 196,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 43,955 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 699,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,094,000 after acquiring an additional 59,925 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at about $833,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,850,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,349,000 after purchasing an additional 216,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 260,556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,341,000 after purchasing an additional 119,170 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $33.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $50.04.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on BorgWarner from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWA

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.