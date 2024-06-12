Caxton Associates LP Makes New Investment in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,117 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 828,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,914,000 after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $4,204,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,972,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 644.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 149,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,886,000 after buying an additional 129,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GDDY opened at $140.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.03. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.10. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $142.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 186.09% and a net margin of 40.38%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GDDY shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.92.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,118,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total transaction of $141,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,374.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,118,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,695 shares of company stock worth $6,537,029 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

