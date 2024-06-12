Caxton Associates LP Purchases 10,190 Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,190 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Ternium were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,117,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,481,000 after buying an additional 91,629 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 958,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,696,000 after purchasing an additional 66,082 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 277.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 196,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after buying an additional 144,171 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Ternium by 430.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 195,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after buying an additional 158,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Ternium by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 150,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares during the period. 11.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TX. StockNews.com raised shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ternium from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ternium from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Shares of Ternium stock opened at $38.20 on Wednesday. Ternium S.A. has a 12 month low of $35.22 and a 12 month high of $45.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.87.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.54. Ternium had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

