Caxton Associates LP Purchases 31,713 Shares of Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR)

Caxton Associates LP increased its position in shares of Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) by 127.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,713 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP owned about 0.16% of Sphere Entertainment worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sphere Entertainment by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its holdings in Sphere Entertainment by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPHR opened at $37.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.77. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $51.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Sphere Entertainment ( NYSE:SPHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.98). Sphere Entertainment had a net margin of 43.36% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $321.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 98.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sphere Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.60.

Sphere Entertainment Company Profile

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

