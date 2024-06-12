Caxton Associates LP Purchases 54,562 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 367,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,562 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP owned about 0.08% of Genworth Financial worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNW. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $1,254,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,361,980 shares in the company, valued at $27,349,614.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GNW opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.28. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $6.93.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Genworth Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

