Caxton Associates LP Purchases 6,849 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 243.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,659 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in American Express by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 110,285 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $16,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Express by 195.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 43,800 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,247 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,197,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $178,638,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 36.8% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP opened at $224.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.67 and its 200 day moving average is $211.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $161.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $244.41.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total transaction of $27,267,303.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,642,315.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total transaction of $27,267,303.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,642,315.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at $18,209,855.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.30.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

