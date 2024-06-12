Caxton Associates LP Purchases New Position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,278,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,340,000 after acquiring an additional 454,790 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Endeavor Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,300,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,587,000 after buying an additional 100,396 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Endeavor Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,651,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,559,000 after buying an additional 254,550 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,145,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,403,000 after buying an additional 184,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Endeavor Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Endeavor Group news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,750 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $178,942.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,366. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Endeavor Group news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,750 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $178,942.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,366. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell purchased 1,642,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.01 per share, for a total transaction of $146,240,759.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,642,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,240,759.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,246 shares of company stock worth $1,843,419 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EDR opened at $26.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.65 and a 1-year high of $27.01.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.50. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.50 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.50 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

