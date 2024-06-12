Caxton Associates LP Purchases New Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 387,343.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,079,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078,723 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $149,425,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 817,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,083,000 after buying an additional 501,385 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,068,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 3,396.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,711,000 after buying an additional 255,175 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. HSBC raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.68.

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $40,429,624.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984,562 shares in the company, valued at $251,106,629.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 20,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.69, for a total transaction of $2,093,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,391,108.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 349,526 shares of company stock worth $43,649,325. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $132.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 68.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.18. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $192.22.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $263.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. Equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

