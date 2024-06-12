Caxton Associates LP Purchases Shares of 93,523 MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 93,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,412,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,023,000 after purchasing an additional 553,155 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,067,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $232,776,000 after purchasing an additional 415,628 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,808,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,500,000 after purchasing an additional 381,151 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,868,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,203,000 after purchasing an additional 121,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 30.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,657,000 after purchasing an additional 985,512 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

MTG stock opened at $20.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $22.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.24.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $294.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.62 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 62.85% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.69%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

