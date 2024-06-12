Caxton Associates LP Takes Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 49,615 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000. Caxton Associates LP owned about 0.05% of NextEra Energy Partners as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,818,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,720 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,061,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 477.2% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 238,288 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 197,002 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 619,780 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $18,407,000 after purchasing an additional 23,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEP shares. Mizuho cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Marathon Capitl reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

NYSE:NEP opened at $31.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.24. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $20.17 and a 52-week high of $63.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.07.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $257.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.78 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.8925 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 117.05%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

