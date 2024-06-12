Caxton Associates LP Takes Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 802,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 401,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,711,000 after buying an additional 17,631 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 386,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,281,000 after buying an additional 13,756 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 295,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,967,000 after buying an additional 79,647 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Valmont Industries by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,962,000 after buying an additional 13,764 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

NYSE VMI opened at $262.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 1.04. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.63 and a 1-year high of $303.57.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $977.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.98 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Valmont Industries from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.